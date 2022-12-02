EDITOR, The Tribune.

This letter is addressed to the attention of our Prime Minister of the Bahamas, also the representative of Cat Island.

It’s a crying shame that some islands are still not properly represented as a part of the Bahamas. I am from Salina Point, Acklins, and it is a crying shame what is presented to us. The Police Station is in shambles, no clinic, a rundown school house and one resident teacher.

A police officer was recently killed because of the neglect about behaviour of all of the previous government representatives of this island.

Please, please help us we are Bahamians and deserve some respect. Salina Point is the largest populated settlement in Acklins yet the government buildings, lighting and just simply acknowledgment is not presented here.

EMMANUEL

Acklins,

November 23, 2022.