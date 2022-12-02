Valley Boys donate to Bahamas Red Cross Society

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

TO help the community, the Valley Boys Junkanoo group gave a donation to The Bahamas Red Cross Society on Friday.

Canned goods, cases of water, sodas, and other non-perishable food items were presented to the organisation from the Junkanoo group.

John Williams, Valley Boys’ frontline chairman, said although the group is passionate about competing it also recognises the importance of lending a helping hand.

“We wanted to show people that not only do we care about our members, how our costumes look, how we perform, and sound," he said, “but we care about our community largely because our fans, our supporters, and our members are part of those communities.

“So, we held a thanksgiving food drive at two of our practices. And we have a small donation for you (Red Cross). Small, but very impactful as you said. We just wanted to present it to the Red Cross Society on behalf of the Valley Boys organisation.”

Mr Williams and other members of the Junkanoo group came together to present the donation with hopes it would have a positive impact on others.

Alicia Pinder, director of the Bahamas Red Cross, accepted the Valley Boys’ donation and applauded the group's efforts to provide assistance to those who need it the most.

“We appreciate you thinking of us as an organisation because we do get to see a lot of people's family members who are in need. And by doing this, you are helping us to help those who we call the most vulnerable. We want them to be strong. We want them to be able to enjoy the basic necessities as well as being able to feed their family, their children, and all of their lives. So, we thank you,” Ms Pinder said.

She described the Junkanoo group as being “civic-minded” in its efforts to help the less fortunate in the community.

“I'd like to first congratulate you as an organisation that is well known for the level of entertainment that you bring locally, and even sometimes, I guess, abroad. But, for sure, many people come here to see the artwork that you present. But I'd like to congratulate you for also becoming an organisation that is civic-minded.”

Mr Williams and other members of the Valley Boys said they look forward to working along with the Bahamas Red Cross in the future.