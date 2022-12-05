George Smith to advise on 50th Independence

FORMER Cabinet minister George Smith has been appointed as a special advisor to the government for the country’s 50th anniversary independence events.

A statement from Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the preparation for and the celebration of the event next year “must be worthy of this defining period in The Bahamas and the lives of its people.”

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of George A Smith as special advisor on the preparation for the appropriate events leading to and after July 10, 2023. Mr Smith’s vast experience makes him ably suited to advise on such matters. The nationwide events surrounding the period must focus on the struggles and achievements of the Bahamian people, past and present, and celebrate them. This appointment is for a period of one year.”

Mr Smith has also agreed to serve as the non-resident envoy to the Republic of Singapore, Mr Davis said.

He said Mr Smith’s “familiarity” with Singapore, having visited the city state on numerous occasions, “makes him an ideal person to represent The Bahamas in Singapore”.

“This diplomatic appointment is for the normal period of such as an unpaid appointment,” Mr Davis said.

Mr Smith, former Exuma MP, was first elected to Parliament in 1968 and served continuously for 29 years. He served in Sir Lynden Pindling’s Cabinet for 11 years.