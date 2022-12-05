Man found shot dead in govt vehicle

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A 43-year-old man is dead following a shooting incident over the weekend, prompting police to appeal for the public’s assistance in their investigation.

Around 7.30 am on Saturday, a man was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot injury inside a government-issued vehicle on Crocus Avenue, Gardens Hills #3, police reported.

Police did not release further details, but did say the man was a resident of the community.

This latest incident brings the country’s murder count to 122, according to this newspaper’s records, which is the highest number of killings since 2017.

The incident comes on the heels of bloodshed in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Last Tuesday, a Freeport man in the Frobisher Drive area was shot dead outside his residence by a lone gunman.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported at the time that when officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his body.

When Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived at the scene, they found no signs of life, police said.

A day earlier, on November 28, police said a man who appeared to be in his mid-20s was found with gunshot wounds on Cowpen Road east off Golden Isle Road. Police suspect the man was shot somewhere else and his body dumped where police found it.

Officers were alerted about the man’s body shortly after 7am.

“Sometime shortly after 7am the next day, the police received an anonymous call about a male that was found lying on this street on the southern side of this street,” Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson told reporters on Monday.

“When officers arrived, they met the lifeless body of a dark male. He had wounds that were consistent with gunshots.”

Residents who tried to drive through the road of the scene were forced to turn around while officers conducted their investigations.

Police are currently uncertain of the circumstances surrounding the latest deadly shooting in the capital and are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with their investigations to call the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328 TIPS (8477).