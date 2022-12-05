Two deny separate rape attacks in Eleuthera

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men denied rape allegations in the Supreme Court on Friday for two separate sexual assault incidents in Eleuthera.

One of the incidents was connected to a home invasion in late February.

Lenric Abraham Petty, represented by Ian Cargill, stood before Senior Justice Bernard Turner on charges of rape and burglary.

Petty is accused of breaking into a woman’s home on February 19 in Gregory Town, Eleuthera, where he then forced her to have sex with him without her consent.

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty. Justice Turner informed Petty his matter had been transferred to Justice Willamae Renae McKay.

The accused is to return to court on December 8, with his bail being continued on condition he appear before the justice.

The other man, Ahmad Jermaine McQueen, also appeared before Justice Turner on charges of rape, aggravated assault, causing harm and threats of death.

On April 18 in Eleuthera, McQueen is alleged to have assaulted a woman to force her to have sexual intercourse with him against her will. It is further alleged on the same day he caused this same woman to suffer an injury and maliciously threatened her with death.

McQueen pleaded not guilty. Justice Turner informed him his matter was transferred to Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson on December 19 for a trial date. His bail was also continued contingent on his return to court.