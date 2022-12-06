Environmentalist warns of coral damage risk

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A LOCAL environmentalist is concerned by the arrival and anchoring of a cruise ship in waters off Lucaya, Grand Bahama, where it could cause permanent damage to healthy coral reefs in the area.

Joseph Darville, chairman of Save the Bays and Waterkeepers Bahamas, revealed that information has come to his attention that a Windstar Cruises vessel, the Star Legend, is reportedly expected to make a stop off Lucaya on December 16.

He said the ship will be in Grand Bahama from 8am and 6pm and will be tendering passengers from the ship to Port Lucaya.

Mr Darville fears that this could pose a threat to the island’s seabed and is calling on the powers that be for an explanation.

“Once again, the island’s seabed is being threatened,” he said. “This follows a long history of these cruise ships doing massive damage to the coral around the island and ultimately the jobs, businesses, and way of life of Grand Bahamians.”

He contends that the vessel is too large to dock at Bell Channel. The Star Legend is 522 feet long, weighs 12,995 tons, and has a draft of just under 18 feet, said the environmentalist.

“Why is this ship not docking at our modern docking facilities at the harbour?” he asked.

Because of the depth of water at Bell Channel, Mr Darville said it means that the ship will have to stay a bit more than half a mile offshore and ferry its passengers into Port Lucaya.

“The area where a ship this size can anchor is a bit under 300 feet wide, nearly impossible to accurately hit. On one side of this strip, it is 2,000 feet deep, and on the other is our coral reef.

“In any wind, east or south, the anchor will drag into the reef, and between the anchor and its chain, will turn that reef into dead gravel,” he said.

Mr Darville indicated that scuba divers from all around the world come to Grand Bahama to dive there, which is one of the last healthy reefs in that area.

“Any ship of that size anchoring in this area cannot help but do permanent damage to the already endangered coral,” he said.

“It has been documented many times in the past. In 2012, the MSC Poesia ran aground in the same area and dug a 1,000ft trench in the shallow barrier reef that protects Lucaya Beach from storm erosion. This area is still plenished with thriving coral reefs, sea grass and marine life in abundance.”

Mr Darville noted that in the Berry Islands ships anchored during the COVID pandemic destroyed many nearby coral, thus an abundance of marine life.

And this has also affected people’s livelihood, he claimed.

“The dive operations and the fishermen are now wondering how they are going to make a living moving forward,” said Mr Darville.

“Don’t let Grand Bahama be the next casualty. How do we recognise this with our world-wide touting blue economy as well as our determined efforts to grow and restore some of our dead and damaged reefs?

“Please, powers that be, give us some answers and explanations. We who daily strive to protect our delicate environment deserve answers,” Mr Darville said.

The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation announced last week that Windstar Cruises’ Star Legend vessel will make an inaugural voyage to Grand Bahama on Friday, December 16. The vessel has a capacity of 312 guests.

Nuvolari Chotoosingh, general manager at MOTIA, said increasing cruise arrivals to Grand Bahama is very significant.

Straw vendors at Port Lucaya Marketplace said business is slow and they are struggling to pay their rent, and have called on the government to ensure they get their share of cruise visitors at Port Lucaya.