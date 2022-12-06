MARIJUANA LAWS PLAN UP IN SMOKE: Promised legislation by end of year now ‘not likely’, says AG

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
DESPITE promises from the Davis administration to present the marijuana legalisation to Parliament before the end of the year, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday that this is “not likely”.
Mr Pinder said the government is still working on the proposed legislation, however, he was unable to give a definite timeline.
“It is coming along well. Just some technical aspects we have to work through,” he told The Tribune yesterday.
In July, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said by the end of the year Bahamians will know the direction his administration intends to take when it comes to cannabis legalisation.
“The issue of marijuana and the legalisation of marijuana, what aspect of it is going to be legalised, is under active consideration by my administration,” Mr Davis said.
“One would have noted in our Blueprint for Change that we did acknowledge that medicinal use of marijuana is acceptable to us. It’s a question of whether we’re going to move as far as recreational marijuana, but we’re in the process and you would’ve heard the Attorney General indicate that he will be coming to Cabinet very shortly with legislation for Cabinet to have a view on where we go from there.
“But by the end of this year you’ll know exactly where we’re heading and so far as investors are concerned that’s our mantra of the Progressive Liberal Party is Bahamians first and I expect Bahamians to be involved in that business,” Mr Davis said at the time.
In June, Mr Pinder said the Davis administration intended to advance comprehensive legislation to regulate a medical cannabis industry and a separate framework for industrial hemp. At the time, he said this would be done in the first six months of the fiscal year, meaning by the end of 2022.
Rastafarian priest Rithmond McKinney told this newspaper yesterday that he was still awaiting word from the government on the issue, however he was optimistic that the legislation will be presented this month.
He said he will “humbly” wait to see what transpires in the weeks to come.
“I hope they (the government) do it before the year ends, as this is the last month in the year and they did say before the year out,” he said yesterday. “I did hear that this month they (the government) will make sure do it, so I’m just waiting to hear from them. I hope they do.”
Mr McKinney, of the local Rastafarian Bobo Shanti tribe, had previously told this newspaper that despite the pace of the process, he is thankful that things are moving in the right direction regarding marijuana reform.
“It’s a positive step in the right direction concerning marijuana. But (at) the same time they can’t forget about fundamental constitutional rights as Rastafarians,” he had said.
Comments
KapunkleUp 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Yet another example of government ignorance and incompetence. Passing crypto laws only took a few weeks despite no one in government understanding the implications. Cannabis legalization has been on the table for years without success, despite the EU and the US already having passed such laws. If stupidity hurt, government would be rolling on the floor and crying 24/7.
carltonr61 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Government just do not want input from local persons who know where the strengths and weaknesses are regarding the medical, relgious science, business, legal and recreational regulation of cannabis which is used by some 20% of the population and within reach of 109% of the population anyway. That the pastors must learn aspects of all addictions is the problem along with the political filters that determines who ruse, stays stagnant or walks. The National Interest never takes president by itself but must be filtered or rejected and there is no space for neutral truth.
bahamianson 29 minutes ago
Wow, Mr. Pinder , your honesty is refreshing.
carltonr61 7 minutes ago
With marijuana/cannabis regulation murderous gangs will loose their sole billion dollar funding. The drug war has succeeded in getting a small few rich, hundreds murdered and left thousands of persons under 21 years of age exposed to harm because Marijuana is a part of our environment. The contradictions of Marijuana decriminalization, legalization and taxation is not real but excludes support of Pasters who also refuse to learn how to address all current addictions of gambling/cocaine or the social factors of alcohol/Marijuana use. Marijuana will only become a moral issue if endorsed by the state even though at present 100% of our population is exposed unregulated and the USA War On Drugs has failed and destroyed millions lives through criminalizationthen then incarceration of use with small possessions. On this point the Church says families should be saved and spared as a murder live should be saved and forgiven. Then they also agree that violent gangs alone should spread terror because gangs alone should be lest to make billions from local use. But if government through regularization will stop the murders conflicts arise. The first benefit of Marijuana/cannabis State Regularization would be a welcoming 60% lives saved and more energy for the Police to address other issues, and work less at murder investigations. Government needs all on board as State Regulation will o pen up avenues to address issues at the clinics for pregnant mothers who smoke, those under 21 years of age, matured persons and those for health benefits. We need all on board as prohibition has failed across the USA and the America's. God is the answer for all forms of addictions especially sweets and sugars that maim and destroy so many lives. If you don't smoke don't start but persons must understand the cons or they might just try it in the wrong form or percentage of THC. Canada offers Cannabis Certification through CAMH for Primary Care, Social, Education and Health Workers. The course covers from prenatal to palliative care and is a must for The National Interest. cannabahamas@gmail.com. Something has to work.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID