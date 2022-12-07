Outstanding taxes and what is achieved?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Contemplating what were the management structures utilised back in Palestine and what form of business types were practised?

And since those days have been many hundreds of years post arrival, I can only look to sacred scriptures to obtain some of the facts to satisfy the question now being brought up.

In trying to uncover some of what caused these little towns, and cities to prosper, for one, they had leaders who were appointed by Father God.

Secondly, those leaders did everything that Father God told them to do. Thirdly, the people had fear for Father God which was the beginning of wisdom.

Fourthly, the people were religious and attended the synagogues frequently, especially on the chief days.

And they returned all of the first fruits from their harvests committing the ten percent back to Father God-or-the-storehouse, so that there would be meat in the house of the Lord, for the needy, etc.

What I also found was that Father God kept the leaders up to date on plots of the enemies and even destroyed many of them on behalf of His followers.

Many of the nowadays heathens would tell us that that was back then, and that this is a different era? But not on God’s calendar, for He changed not. He has reminded us humans that He is the same, today, yesterday and for evermore.

We also know that God divided our humanity into two halves - and I know this because Father God has told me in a sidebar that “This world is in the last half of its existence, and that it will be shorter than the first. He often reminds me that Time is winding down.

Sacred scriptures also reminds us that ‘By the sweat of your brow, shall you eat bread. And a man that doesn’t work shouldn’t eat.”

As for the Laws we find that the Ten Commandments cover it all in a ten- step do not, etc?

It has also said that we humans respect authority. He God also said that He made them, male and female - husband and wife (nothing else).

He also said that sex before marriage is a sin, etc.

Now, fast tracking the article to modern and our times:

Politicians, this bunch of do’s and don’ts, in the eyes of Father God means something/everything, because He reminds us that before His Word falls to the ground, Heaven and Earth Will pass away first...and He esteems His Word above His own Self, is really serious business.

Now, any politicians desirous of succeeding, ought to consider God’s Blueprint and execute in such fashion, otherwise, doomed to fail.

And if the taxes were not collected, how then ought they be able to run the government? And to be able to ‘defray the expenses of the government, along with other prudent investments and properly caring for the Public Treasury of The Bahamas?

FRANK GILBERT

Nassau,

November 12, 2022.