Pintard ‘not surprised’ at marijuana delay

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said he is not surprised that the Davis administration has delayed presenting marijuana legalisation to Parliament.
On Monday, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said that it is “not likely” the government will present the marijuana legalisation to Parliament before the end of the year as promised.
Mr Pinder noted that the government is still working on the proposed legislation, however, he was unable to give a definite timeline.
In response to these comments, Mr Pintard urged the government to “pivot” from their agenda, in an effort to address “urgent” matters which affect the Bahamian people.
While acknowledging the delay due to “technical details”, Mr Pintard said the government has neglected to have “meaningful” discussion with members of the public in regard to their intentions with the legislation.
Noting that the government has failed to conduct preliminary work, he added that it is “unfortunate” that the Davis administration has failed to engage in a wide range of conversation.
“The reality is, they could be having discussions with various stakeholders to once again, get a sense on where important segments of our community stand on this subject,” he said. “The government should not be hazy, smudgy on the point of ownership.
“This is an industry that should be owned by Bahamians, we ought we can have a discussion about whether or not Bahamians would be permitted to go into strategic alliances with people who are doing this in other jurisdiction, but we should be definitive and in saying these industries will be owned by Bahamians.”
In addition, Mr Pintard suggested that the government can engage in conversation with health professionals to better understand the potential impact surrounding cannabis.
While the FNM has previously expressed their disappointment in the government’s failure to bring marijuana legislation to Parliament, Mr Pintard said the government must become “definitive” about their position on ownership and the categories of Bahamians eligible to be at the forefront of the industry.
Mr Pintard, who continues to support cannabis reform, said that this piece of legislation should be a priority, especially because people who have been convicted of possession of small quantities of marijuana should not continue to have criminal records as it may have impacted employment opportunities and travel.
Despite the FNM’S recommendations, he noted the government has resisted and failed to act accordingly, while also criticising the attorney general for contributing to the delay of lifting this “albatross” that affects the lives of many young people.
Flyingfish 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
If medical Marijuana is made legal, and it should, They should make it a product in which PMH & the Public clinics is only allowed to distribute. This would spark a good source of revenue and help them not hemorrhage money.
Considering Commercial and Personal Mamajuana that's where it gets iffy. Personally I see the consumption of the drug just a waste of time and money however I don't think we should criminalize said individuals who partake in it. Although of course I recognize the potential of said industry.
Nevertheless, there needs to be serious regulations that limit the amount one can carry, the rules of use, adding taxation, and determining who is allowed to participate in the industry.
If it was up to me I would put finable restrictions on the amount being carried to prevent resale, I would charge a luxury/health tax on it for revenue purpose, and to be honest when it comes to the organization of the industry I think a State owned enterprise would actually be more effective than allowing private farming.
More than likely, if private farming is allowed without the government acting as a collection exporter it will actually make it hard for our growers to compete with other countries. We will have a bunch of small farmers rushing to use any piece of land they can access, flooding the market, splitting revenue whilst not having the capacity to sell a finished & packaged product. Or you'll get the MPs & number boys dominating business and the small men won't actually get a stake in the business as they can buy large swarths of land compared to smaller business operators.
With an SOE revenue will go to the state and working farmers, the state company will be responsible for packaging and exporting the product. Whilst farmers can independently grow Marijuana on either government owned lease plot or on portions of land with a commission.
Finally, there needs to be restrictions on much land per farmer can be allocated to cash crops like Marijuana. We only have so much arable land in this country. This would also help our produce industry from tanking because of people only caring about cash crops and forgetting that we can't eat Marijuana, well actually we can but not as anything other than a "nice snack"
This is my 2 cent's, comment what you think about it.
carltonr61 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
The PLP voted Minnis in office totally offended by the sinister move by Christie. According to wikipedia global fact sheet the majority of Bahamians democratically voted against legalizing gambling but democracy and the will of the people was overruled in place of legalization. Minnis was a savior heading to the elections who would feel the pain of the Bahamian people, but The promised savior cared less once in power and proved the FNM was not a National Mivement that listened and obeyed The National Interest and only solidified gambling corporate corruption and commercialism driving thousands of Bahamians through the social safety net. The credibility of the FNM seems to be a fence sitting maneuver. Marijuana prohibition simply has led to too many USA States opting for regulation, education and taxation. But the devil is in the dirty details as a line must be drawn between natural phyto cannabis that grows in the ground, vape synthetic cannabis and extra powerful concentrates. Trust me I know the score.
ohdrap4 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
Does the delay in the FOIA not surprise him?
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
The FNM could have passed this law but it was not important to them they were busy making sur the post office deal was signed and the families who own mosot of the shipping port have shares in the cruise port never mind Mr Pintard he is an empty barrel making foolish noise S
