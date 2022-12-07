Weather changes

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE Farmers Alamac, an American Periodical has been forecasting North America’s weather since 1818. These long-range forecasts have offered farmers, meteorologists and the public a explanation of what will possibly happen with our climate and why. Well, the Alamac’s predictions for the winter of 2022-2023 should elicit our attention and possible response to the highly active weather to come.

A major weather divide is in the forecast. The weather in Canada, USA and Mexico will be affected, a divide where one half of the continent will be blistering cold while the other will be mild. Like the summer, where drought and horrendous heat was felt in the western regions while central and easter regions experienced rains and pleasant weather, this winter will be an aching sever experience sometimes, while more pleasant moderate weather acts as a weather break throughout the winter months. The weather services warn us that our winter will be severely cold, and with the high degree of moisture within our weather systems, snow will be plentiful. Just ask the citizens of Buffalo - Niagara Region who just experienced historic snow falls, especially around the Great Lakes. As high as 211 inches, with an average snow fall of 79 inches within hours. Climactic Episodes like this present us with many questions and concerns about public and private actions needed to take place, so we will all be safe.

Sever snowfalls happen when high levels of moisture are present in the air, and driven upward by high winds freeze, falling as hail and snow. This winter season has such high levels of moisture. La Nina is back this winter, the third year of this weather pattern. There is a large supply of warm air available that can and will be moving into cold masses producing precipitation.

A coast-to-coast survey of 1508 Canadians commissioned by First Onsite Property Restoration this spring has shown just how concerned Canadians are about their weather experiences, and the fear of not being prepared for whatever is to come. A concern for how, why and if the insurance industry will be able to assist those inflicted by weather damage annually. Whatever the natural disaster or weather event, a massive stress has been placed upon our assurance of financial protection. Last year the US Insurance Industry experienced historic financial draws upon its reserves, caused by Hurricanes, Twisters, demanding winter snowfalls with severe weather, flooding in the off seasons, droughts throughout the west and southern regions. $20-35 Billion assurance demands and payouts and counting. Canada has experienced weather severity on both coasts, while the western region experienced droughts in the summer(wildfires), and severe cold in the winter.

The public needs to” hope for the best, be prepared for the worst”. What can the public do to be prepared?

Get weather, natural disaster property insurance. No one expects the roof to collapse until six feet of snow in one day drops onto it. Take the time to insulate all exposed and interior pipes, walls and attic areas. While in the attic inspect for mold, the presence of animals and undue moisture. Make a habit of inspecting your home and property, especially before and during a weather event. Have appropriate medical supplies and training should you be called upon to serve. If possible, get a generator and have it properly installed. A good weather survival tool. Be informed through media, news and personal contacts about weather events and patterns. Create a family - Neighborhood weather watch and support group. Have propane, BBQ, Lighting, Batteries and cooking- heating equipment available at first need.

There is an Arctic Vortex hovering above the North Pole, keeping the cold weather up there, but this vortex can extend at times as far as Texas. The Farmers Alamac has warned us of the approaching record breaking cold, spooning southward. The EU and UK will also experience colder weather, with active weather events challenging the region and possibly threatening their populations. Overall plunging temperatures and above average snowfall is expected, with multiple storms within the Gulf and Southern Regions of America. The greater the moisture count in our atmosphere, the greater the chance that North America will experience a winter it may not forget easily.

STEVEN KASZAB

Bradford,

Ontario

November 24, 2022.