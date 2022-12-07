Woman and man face court over separate assault charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and a woman were charged in court for two separate assaults yesterday.

One of incident involved an attack with a cutlass while the other allegedly involved someone being threatened with a car and then a piece of wood.

Jvonne Pennerman, 34, stood before Senior Magistrate Derence A Rolle Davis on a charge of assault with a dangerous instrument.

Prosecutors maintain that around 11.20pm on December 4, the accused threatened Aliyah Rolle with a cutlass. In a subsequent police interview Pennerman admitted to getting into an argument with the complainant who he said is a friend of his and that they were both intoxicated at the time. He also said that while he did pull a cutlass out of his car after the argument got heated, he denied ever swinging it at the complainant.

Pennerman pleaded guilty to the offence. During his attorney’s plea of mitigation he said that his young client is a father of two and is remorseful for his actions. The attorney further stated that Pennerman has no antecedents and saved the court’s time with his early plea of guilt. As such he asked for the court’s mercy in its judgement and that the defendant be spared a custodial sentence.

In view of this the magistrate bound Pennerman over to keep the peace for one year, during which time he is not to have any contact with the complainant.

Should the defendant default on these conditions he would face a $1,000 fine or risk 14 days in prison.

The female defendant Shanador Farrington, 45, faced Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, on two counts of assault with a dangerous instrument.

On December 3 in New Providence, it is alleged that Farrington assaulted Keneon Cadet with a vehicle and a piece of wood.

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty to both counts against her. She was granted $5,000 bail with two sureties. Farrington is to return to court for trial on March 2, 2023.