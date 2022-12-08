Permanent tribute to honour Keva Bethel at UB North Campus

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE PI Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, in partnership with University of The Bahamas, announced plans to establish a permanent historical marker in honour of Dr Keva Bethel at the Grand Bahama campus.

Julie Glover, historian/ archivist of Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter, said a bench has been acquired and will be set in a small garden at the new UB North campus in Freeport to recognise Dr Bethel’s contributions. She was the first Bahamian president of the College of the Bahamas and also a member of AKA.

She noted that Dr Bethel’s service to the country, particularly through the college/university system is well known.

“Today is an historic moment in time for PUO Chapter as this is its first historical marker project,” Ms Glover explained.

“We are honoured and proud to be partnering with the UB North campus in this gesture of respect and affection.”

Ms Glover said AKA is a global organisation of professional women devoted to service and leadership in every walk of life.

“All around the world where AKA exists, the sorority is establishing permanent markers in communities to recognise and appreciate the accomplishments of its distinguished members. Dr Keva Bethel is one of such members who was inducted into the AKA sisterhood in 1984,” she said.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the UB for allowing us to establish the Dr Keva Bethel permanent historical marker on its campus here in Freeport, GB.”

Dr Ian Strachan, campus president of UB North, said the school is proud to be the first location in Grand Bahama for one of AKA Sorority Incorporated’s historical markers.

“This is special to UB as it honours the first Bahamian president of the college, Dr Keva Bethel. We are excited to announce that the rebuilding of our new campus will reserve spaces on campus that honour our forebears and allow students to engage with our history in a meaningful way.”

Dr Strachan said Dr Bethel made a significant contribution to the growth of the college and education throughout the country.

“I am proud to say I was able to benefit and witness from her level of excellence, love of culture, and scholarship when I attended the College of the Bahamas, and she was still there when I returned as a professor,” he said.

Dr Bethel was the sister of the late Bishop Michael Eldon, the first Bahamian Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“Being able to honour her international and national legacy on our campus brings us joy and ensures that her memory endures for years to come.”

There is also a marker in honour of Dr Bethel at the UB Nassau campus, where a building was named after her.