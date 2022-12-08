PM flies out to Angola conference

PRIME Minister Philip Davis left the country on Wednesday to attend the 10th Summit of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific (OACPS) Heads of State and Government.

The summit runs from December 9-10 in Luanda, Angola.

At least 79 member states from the three continents representing 1.5 billion people are expected to participate in this summit. Leaders are expected to discuss, amongst other issues, the challenges of climate change, including economic diversification and peace and security challenges. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, will serve as acting Prime Minister until Mr Davis’ return on December 13.