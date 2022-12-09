Ann Marie Davis joins call for marital rape laws

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

ANN Marie Davis yesterday said “no means no” and joined countless other Bahamian officials and activists calling for marital rape to be outlawed.

Mrs Davis’s comment came at the final monthly forum for the year for the Department of Gender and Family Affairs and the Ministry of Social Services at the Edmund Moxey Centre.

Mrs Davis said: “We must agitate and hold our policy makers accountable. We want them to upgrade our laws and we really need that.

“Imagine, we are still living in a society where no does not mean no. How could that be? I tell you no and you think I mean yes. No, sir. Of course I’m talking about marital rape right. No means no.”

“That could really hurt, not only physically, but psychologically and that is what is wrong with it. Women endure so much. We endure too much for too long. So I want to see our marital rape laws improved on the books too,” she said.

“I am happy that this conversation is taking place and when it is done, I hope that our marital laws are upgraded as to where they are supposed to be,” Mrs Davis said.

In addition to Mrs Davis, those at the forum yesterday included Equality Bahamas Director Alicia Wallace, who spoke on the topic of “femicide” and framing the narrative around violence against women accurately, as well as Marisa Mason-Smith of Zonta Club of New Providence, and Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings.

A 2017 United Nations (UN) report pointed out that The Bahamas’ failure to criminalise marital rape means it has also failed to uphold obligations under the UN’s Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Meanwhile Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe told The Tribune last month that he plans to discuss the issue of marital rape among other things next March at a three-day women’s conference.

In October, the government circulated for consultation a bill to criminalise marital rape. The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, would repeal section three of the current law by removing the words “who is not a spouse” from the definition of rape.

However, some advocates fear the government will not act and make the bill law.