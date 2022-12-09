Man accused of indecently touching ten-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday after being accused of inappropriate behaviour with a child.

Hugh Ferguson, 53, faced Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with indecently assaulting a ten-year-old girl in New Providence on December 5. The accused pleaded not guilty.

With no objection to bail by the prosecution it was granted to the defendant at $500 with one surety was granted to the accused.

Ferguson is to return to court for trial on February 2, 2023.