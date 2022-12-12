EDITOR, The Tribune.

Thank you for your wonderful tribute to my friend and colleague over very many years, Eugene Duffy. You’ve very much captured the essence of the man.

Eugene spoke passionately about The Bahamas and his life there.

He was an incredible journalist and communicator, who wanted to change lives for the better.

To know Eugene was a gift and a privilege.

I wish to thank everyone in The Bahamas who shared his humanity and a genuine care and interest in each other’s well-being. He will be truly missed.

GARY JONES

Editor-in-Chief,

Daily and Sunday Express,

London, England,

December, 2022.