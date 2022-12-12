Marijuana field found in Andros

OFFICERS in North Andros discovered a marijuana field on the island on Friday.

Police said around 6.30am, officers acting on intelligence conducted a search of a bushy area in Red Bays where they uncovered 152 plants ranging in height from one inch to ten inches. Officers also uncovered paraphernalia and fertilisers associated with the growing, preparation and packaging of marijuana.

No arrests were made in connection with the discovery. An investigation is ongoing.

Man shot in foot

POLICE are investigating a shooting incident that left a 26-year-old Grand Bahamian with foot injuries.

Shortly before 3am yesterday, the victim was standing outside of a business near Caravel Beach when he heard the sound of gunshots and realised that he had been shot in his foot.

The victim was able to drive himself to hospital where he was treated and discharged. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Police investigations continue.

Drugs and gun found

In two separate incidents, officers attached to the Drugs Enforcement Unit (DEU) on Grand Bahama confiscated a quantity of suspected marijuana and a firearm on Friday.

In the first incident, DEU officers confiscated an estimated ten pounds of suspected marijuana. Preliminary reports reveal that shortly before 2pm, officers acting on intelligence searched an abandoned building on Spinney Road where they discovered the drugs.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $10,000. In the second incident, around 6pm DEU officers acting on intelligence searched a generator room in a closed resort and discovered a handgun. No arrests were made in connection with either discovery. Police investigations continue.

Tourist robbed

Police are searching for two men who robbed a tourist last week.

Shortly after 8pm on Friday, police were told that the victim was walking east along Shirley Street, east of Mackey Street, when he was approached by two men, one of whom was allegedly armed with a cutlass. The culprits reportedly robbed the victim of his Xiaomi Redmi 9 cellular phone and fled the area in an unknown direction.