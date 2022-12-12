‘Tax and spend govt’ raises road traffic fees

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE Free National Movement has accused the Davis administration of being a “tax and spend” government due to the impending increase in Road Traffic Department fees.

The opposition party said compounded with inflation, the decision is even more “unjust” given the poor state of many of the country’s roads.

Road Traffic officials have confirmed the department’s plan to increase service fees in the new year, with the changes set to take effect January 1, 2023.

The driver’s licence fee for one year is $20, however it is set to increase by $5 to $25. Currently it costs $60 to renew a driver’s licence for three years, but the new price will increase to $75.

Additionally, the five-year driver’s licence fee stands at $100, but is expected to increase to $125.

The replacement of a driver’s licence, title certificate and public service badges is $15, however, as of January 1, 2023 the price will be $25.

Motor vehicle licence fees for Class A remain at $160, but an increase is expected in both Class B and Class C.

When contacted Michael Pintard, Free National Movement leader, said the Davis administration is seeking to “claw back” funds from the Bahamian public after “squandering” a number of opportunities relative to the management of finances.

These comments are following the circulation of the proposed price increase on social media.

“The government is seeking to claw back from members of the public funds that are now badly needed for the recurrent expenditure throughout different ministries in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” said Mr Pintard.

He urged the government to thoroughly explain to the Bahamian public the reasoning for the uptick in fees, as he suggested the “financial pressures” the government is experiencing may be the reason.

In a statement released yesterday, FNM deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright said the fee increases are an additional tax burden during a time when people are already struggling with high prices because of inflation.

“As government spending increases, so is the tax burden on the Bahamian people,” Mr Cartwright said. “They are a ‘tax and spend’ government. The recent announcement by the government of major increases in fees at the Road Traffic Department on a number of services presents an additional tax burden on the Bahamian people particularly during this inflationary time.

“The tax burden has increased on the Bahamian people due to this government’s decisions and lack of effective economic policies. This tax and spend approach is even more unjust as the Bahamian people contend with horrible pothole filled roads and no water to flush their toilets and take a bath.

“The Bahamian people are not receiving adequate government services that they pay for. They have been inundated with increases on the cost of food brought on by the government’s tax on breadbasket items. Electricity cost is rising due to the government’s rejection of a sound fuel hedging strategy and a delayed decision that has cost the Bahamian people millions of dollars in savings.

“The Bahamian people are being asked to sacrifice everything and carry a heavy tax load yet the government continues to spend with what seems to be no consideration for the burden on the pockets of the Bahamian people.

“There is much economic despair in our population and the government must not rely on prosperity on paper and halt its tax and spend approach. The Bahamian people need relief not more taxes,” the St Barnabas MP said.

Initial reactions from the Bahamian public about the increased fees have been critical on social media.

“Unless the roads in this Bahama land have been fully repaired, not patched up and experimented on, there should be no increase on any service rendered by RTD (Road Traffic Department),” one Facebook user said.

“Is this to aid more trips for Brave and crew because (an) increase for what and these roads are a mess,” said another user.

When contacted on Friday, an official from the Road Traffic Department said a press release on the matter would be released today.