Govt ‘massive’ clean-up plan for New Providence

THE Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources has embarked on a “massive” clean-up campaign for New Providence and several Family Islands in preparation for the nation’s 50th independence celebrations next July.

Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources Vaughn Miller recently outlined plans for the national campaign.

The phased programme is organised by the Ministry of the Environment in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, the Ministry of Public Works and Utilities and other government ministries.

Mr Miller said in the first phase, New Providence will receive a $1.1m investment to beautify the communities of Englerston, Freetown, Fort Charlotte, Fox Hill, Bain and Grants Town, Fort Charlotte, and Golden Isles.

“It will focus on the removal of derelict vehicles from properties within those communities, followed by the systematic removal of all bulk waste,” said Mr Miller.

“Our little island is filthy; it’s dirty, and the time has long been that we needed to clean it up. Sweep it clean, and keep it clean. We are going to clean it up, and let’s all do our best to keep it clean.

“This revolutionary programme is the brainchild of our leader and Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis who has a deep concern for the plight of the average Bahamian, especially those who were born and reside in the inner city of New Providence and those living on the Family Islands.”

The programme will focus on the acquisition of vacant properties for the erection of community centres, parks and recreational facilities. Street lighting, street signs, replacement repairs to the potable water system, and a total refurbishment of all government rental complexes will be included in the upgrade to these communities.

Mr Miller said the Urban Renewal Commission, headed by Stephen Dean, former assistant commissioner of police and Leslie Miller, former Cabinet minister, along with various community partners, will renovate homes that are in dire need of repairs and collaborate with landlords to ensure that they upgrade all rental properties in New Providence and the Family Islands.

“Those who continue to dump vehicles and bulk waste indiscriminately should be aware that the government’s newly implemented environmental court will place severe financial penalties on those who decide to use The Bahamas as their personal dumping ground,” he said.

In the Family Islands, the cost is projected at some $400,000 and will focus on the islands of Andros, Bimini, Cat Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, and Great Harbour Cay in the Berry Islands.