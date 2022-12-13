Thankful for a helping hand in a time of need

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

CHERYL Adderley said since being diagnosed with a brain tumor, her life has changed drastically as she now depends on the assistance of Social Services.

Yesterday, The Tribune canvassed the Department of Social Services to see how residents in need were coping this holiday season.

Ms Adderley spoke to The Tribune yesterday at the department’s office on Blue Hill Road where she patiently waited to receive food stamps.

Visibly emotional, the 58-year-old said she is originally from Long Island, but had to move to New Providence after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

She explained the diagnosis changed her life completely as she went from being a successful chef to now spending some of her days in the lobby of Social Services for much-needed help.

“I was to work and that happened on the 17 of May I got sick. I rented a car then two days later, I couldn’t move. When I went to the clinic, they sent me off on an emergency flight,” she said.

“When I went to the hospital, they told me that I had a brain tumor. So, they placed me in the ward for a month and a half. I was taking treatment. I’m still taking treatment now.”

Asked if she had any children to help support her, Ms Adderley said: “I had two foster children, but they’re not able to help me.

“I live with my daddy, but he’s sick and he is retired, so I take care of me and him.”

Holding back tears, Ms Adderley described going to Social Services as a saving grace in the last four times she’s come for assistance.

“It helped me a lot because it gives me the food coupon and I’ll be able to buy food and stuff like that.”

Although the $80 in food stamps she has received from the department isn’t a lot she expressed gratitude for the assistance.

Ms Adderley said it is challenging trying to make the little money she has “stretch” when food prices are high in the grocery stores.

Like many other residents, Ms Adderley is grappling with the high cost of living, inflation, and the disadvantage of being unemployed.

She continued: “I mean, the government is helping me a lot because they help with my medical bills. Like, I just had to take an MRI and that was $1,200, and Social Services paid for that. Then I had to take blood work, which was like $800.

“I didn’t have the money so the government paid. When I look at it, the government has helped me a lot. I can’t complain and I can’t leave it up to the government all the time. So the food stamps are helping.”

Ms Adderley wiped tears from her eyes as she said that in these times people cannot be “too prideful” to seek help when needed.