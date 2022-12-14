Cooper: We will defend nation’s reputation

By LEANDRA ROLLE

WITH the arrest of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried dominating international headlines, Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper gave an assurance yesterday that the government will continue to protect the country’s reputation, while expressing confidence in the nation’s judicial system.

Mr Bankman-Fried, a resident of gated community Albany, was charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday, a day after his arrest by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The arrest was made at the request of the US government that filed charges against the former billionaire. It was also the first concrete step taken by authorities in holding someone accountable for the crypto giant’s implosion.

Yesterday, Mr Cooper was asked to comment on what Mr Bankman-Fried’s arrest means for the future of the nation’s digital assets industry.

He replied: “Let me just say that I’m confident that the matter is in court, it’s going to run its course. I have confidence in the judicial system. Our main focus as a government will be to protect the ongoing reputation of The Bahamas but I don’t have any further comments (on) SBF (Sam Bankman- Fried) or FTX.”

FTX Digital Markets, which is headquartered in The Bahamas, is the Bahamian subsidiary of FTX Trading Ltd, the owner and operator of FTX.

It was incorporated in The Bahamas in July 2021.

The company came under heavy scrutiny last month following reports that it mismanaged customer assets.

FTX and its affiliated companies later filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on November 11 after facing a liquidity crisis.

The crypto currency exchange’s collapse is now the focus of investigations by local and international law enforcement authorities.

Yesterday, Mr Cooper addressed criticisms that local authorities have been too quiet on their investigations.

This comes after East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson of the Free National Movement attacked the issue in Parliament on Monday, saying the attorney general’s speech last month on the crypto giant’s collapse was not enough.

“I don’t follow up on political nonsense, really,” Mr Cooper responded. “The reality is that we focus as a government on business development and the brand of our country is very strong internationally. We see it as we make missions in tourism and investments.

“We expect that this is going to continue. Our focus isn’t to study Kwasi and the FNM and we’re going to continue on the path to build a strong country and that’s where we expect that our continued focus is going to be to continue to protect and enhance the reputation and we’re going to do it the best way we know how to.”

Local officials have already said that Mr Bankman-Fried is likely to face extradition to the United States.

However, this will not affect local investigations that officials have said will continue.

“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law,” said Prime Minister Phillip Davis in a statement.

“While the United States is pursuing criminal charges against SBF individually, The Bahamas will continue its own regulatory and criminal investigations into the collapse of FTX, with the continued cooperation of its law enforcement and regulatory partners in the United States and elsewhere.”