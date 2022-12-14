EDITORIAL: The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried

IT is a remarkable fall from grace.

In a matter of weeks, Sam Bankman-Fried has gone from living in a luxury penthouse to finding himself in a Fox Hill prison cell.

The difference could hardly be more stark. The current acting commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services may have been quoted internationally as saying that conditions at the prison have greatly improved – but that still didn’t stop officials warning reporters to “hold their breaths” as they toured the prison just last month alongside National Security Minister Wayne Munroe.

Mr Bankman-Fried, who was the CEO of FTX until the crypto company’s spectacular implosion last month, will reportedly be kept in sick bay at the prison for “orientation purposes” until he is placed in the prison population.

Of course, he must be treated the same as any other prisoner, with no favour or additional hardship based on his former status as a billionaire investor in The Bahamas. He should be treated appropriately, just as any prisoner should.

When Mr Bankman-Fried’s bail was denied yesterday, it set the stage for his detention in prison until he returns to court in February for an extradition hearing. That could see him returned to the United States, where yesterday charges were detailed to await him.

As our reporters toured the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services last month, they reported smelling a strong scent emanating from the cell blocks, while as many as five or more men could be seen cramped in old, overcrowded cells.

Whether such conditions encourage Mr Bankman-Fried to acquiesce to the possibility of extradition to the US or not, we must wait and see.

Further, there still remain issues over which jurisdiction – The Bahamas or the US – will see different matters play out. Mr Bankman-Fried may well have court issues to deal with here.

Then there is the ongoing fallout over the FTX collapse – which yesterday saw the new CEO criticise The Bahamas for a lack of transparency, and lambast Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Attorney General Ryan Pinder for “a complete stonewall” over his push for The Bahamas to embrace the US legal system as the best venue to resolve the many outstanding issues.

There appears to have been a stiffness in relations between the new CEO, John Ray, and officials in The Bahamas, with Mr Ray saying he “respectfully disagrees” with Mr Pinder over comments made on legal issues.

This will be a long process – and will be likely to see some turbulence for The Bahamas along the way.

For Mr Bankman-Fried, however, whether he sits in a prison sick bay or a prison cell, it is long way from the largesse that FTX enjoyed until recently.

From high spending on real estate to a life of private jets and lavish surroundings, Mr Bankman-Fried has fallen far to be left waiting in the Bahamian prison system for an extradition date that promises only a move to another prison elsewhere.

He faces a long legal fight – even as his letter he was to read out to Congress was leaked, revealing he planned again to take the blame for FTX’s downfall.

The scale of the funds involved in the collapse will ensure the spotlight will stay firmly on The Bahamas for a long while to come.

As for Mr Bankman-Fried, he must await his day in court. Right now, that must seem a long way away indeed.