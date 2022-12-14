Media have an agenda over Sears

EDITOR, The Tribune,

It is now patently clear that the main media organisations may have an agenda to force the resignation of the Hon Alfred Sears as they have anointed itself prosecutor, judge and jury in this developing political saga. We have yet to hear and digest all of the facts herein.

Minnis was supposed to, by law, disclose every six weeks how he and his Competent Authority were spending untold millions of dollars yet not a single media outlet, editors included, ever called for his apparent violation of the law... not constitutional conventions. Now, some of them are rabid having smelt blood in the water for Sears to go?

The press is usually “free” in our wonderful nation, but when it is determined to be self righteous watch out.

Stay safe and where possible impartial. SELAH.

ORTLAND H. BODIE, Jr.

Nassau,

December 14, 2022