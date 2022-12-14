Suspect charged with fatal stabbing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 20-YEAR-OLD man appeared in Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing in Pinewood Gardens.

Shamar Hepburn faced Magistrate Kendra Kelly on a charge of murder.

It is alleged that around 8pm on December 7 on Thatch Palm Avenue, the accused stabbed and killed 28-year-old Eric Pyfrom while the victim was at home.

Because of the severity of the offence, Hepburn was not required to enter a plea in court. He was informed that his matter would be fast tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused was also told that as the magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail, he had the right to apply for it in the higher court. Until bail is granted, Hepburn will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Service of Hepburn’s VBI is due on February 27, 2023.