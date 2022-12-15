Attorney to seek Bankman-Fried release

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AN attorney representing embattled former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried says he will proceed with “whatever is necessary” to have his client released from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services after he was sent there on Tuesday.

The day after Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF, was denied bail by Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, Crystal Rolle, KC, his representative on civil matters, said her client will not “just sit in prison and chill” until his next court appearance on February 8, 2023.

He is also represented by Jerone Roberts and Kendria Dorsett on criminal matters. Mr Roberts could not be reached for comment yesterday.

“What I will say is that he is exploring his options at this time and certainly he is going to proceed with whatever is necessary to be released from prison,” she said in a brief telephone interview yesterday.

“As you can well imagine, he is not going to just sit in prison and chill so we’re exploring options.”

Her comments come as international reports of Bankman-Fried’s bail denial have highlighted the poor conditions at BDCS.

Media outlets have rehashed the contents of a report issued last year by the US Department of State into human rights violations at the correctional facility.

The report said in part: “Inmates removed human waste by bucket. Prisoners complained of the lack of beds and bedding. Some inmates developed bed sores from lying on the bare ground. Sanitation was a general problem, with cells infested with rats, maggots, and insects. Ventilation was also a problem, and some inmates complained of mould and mildew. The government claimed to provide prisoners in maximum-security areas access to toilets and showers one hour a day. The women’s facilities were generally more comfortable, with dormitory-style quarters and adequate bathrooms.”

The 30-year-old cryptocurrency businessman was charged and sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services a day after his arrest at the request of the US government. He faces several fraud charges in the US, including wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud.

He also faces a warrant from the Southern District of New York and a federal warrant.

In court on Tuesday, Bankman-Fried said he would not waive his right to an extradition hearing.