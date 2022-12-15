Royal date for National Youth Award director

THE National Director of the Governor General’s Youth Award (GGYA) Jacquetta Lightbourne- Maycock travelled to the United Kingdom last month to address a fundraising dinner attended by Prince Edward, chairman of trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

Ms Lightbourne-Maycock was invited to share how the generosity of donors to The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation’s Special Projects Fund has made an impact in The Bahamas.

The GGYA is the local award operator.

The Special Projects grant strives to ensure all young people have access to the award. GGYA was one of 13 applicants from around the world in 2020. Six were successful and approved for grants that would help improve the reach, access or impact of the award.

GGYA used the money to restart units at Grand Bahama’s Beacon School and at the Willie Mae Pratt Centre for Girls. It’s also earmarked to fund three more centres for disenfranchised youth. Ms Lightbourne-Maycock’s speech featured videos from both units. The presentation highlighted the difference the award is making in the lives of participants and by extension their families and the wider community.

“My presentation would not have been possible without the work of our participants, our unit leaders and our partners at The Beacon School and the Willie Mae Pratt Centre who agreed to share their journey,” said Ms Lightbourne-Maycock.

“Our long-time publicist, Precision Media ably assisted us in putting together two powerful videos and ensuring the overall quality of the presentation would represent The Bahamas well at such a high-level event.”

Ms Lightbourne-Maycock was one of only two guests who delivered speeches during the invitation-only fundraiser held Thursday, November 17.

At the start of the dinner, Prince Edward welcomed guests and went on to introduce Ms Lightbourne- Maycock. She was followed by Israeli Award participant Mia Golan.

GGYA operates 42 units across eight islands.