Walking in a winter wonderland

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

IT’S beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Pompey Square.

A dazzling light display has been set up in the area, with a Christmas “experience” also set up at Western Esplanade.

The government in partnership with Island Pearls, The Think Tank and several designers are responsible for the display.

Kay-Andra Gardiner, chief creative officer at Island Pearls International, said the light show is centred around family, and gives people an opportunity to take pictures, make memories and start new holiday traditions.

“This year, of course, we have the lit entrance (of Pompey Square) that so far everyone is really loving,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

“We also have things like a sleigh, as well as different cut-outs for families to take pictures. We have a few other elements I won’t give it all the way but a few other elements that people can enjoy.”

On Facebook yesterday, Ms Gardiner posted a “sneak peek” of what to expect, noting that the viewing is free.

“I’m excited that my team (Island Pearls International & Think Tank - Kasimu Ellis) has once again been given the opportunity to provide a magical Christmas experience for Bahamians and visitors to enjoy for the second consecutive year,” she said.

She noted that the nativity scene will reappear in this year’s setup, adding that the experience had started yesterday at Pompey Square and Western Esplanade until January 7, 2023.

Live entertainment, hot chocolate stations and other activities will be available for the public.

Similar to last year’s Christmas decorations in Rawson Square, the light display has provided Bahamians with the opportunity to experience a “magical” festive season.