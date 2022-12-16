Bahamian sport honours

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Lately, there have been numerous conversations in the press and elsewhere with regards to persons being awarded the Hall of Fame designation, and some being additionally included in the Legends Walk. In my opinion, all the inductees are deserving, some more than others. However, I am immensely surprised and somewhat shocked at some obvious omissions, or delays as I am now being advised.

Growing up in Nassau in the 50s and 60s, there were some sporting disciplines that we poor, black over-the-hill boys participated and excelled in, namely basketball, baseball, boxing, track and field, etc.

Then, there were those in which, only affluent white persons along with a few affluent blacks, were the main participants. Having grown to accept this, it was with great pride and almost astonishment when a poor, young black boy from the “Cop pit” of all places, became the best tennis player in the country.

That was what Leo Rolle did for us as a people. Leo became the Junior Champion, the National Champion and the Bahamian flag-bearer, representing the country almost a dozen times for a period in excess of 20 years.

These feats inspired an entire generation of us young, poor, black boys, who only then realised that we too could play tennis. That became an inspiration for all future generations. Should not Leo have been among our earliest inductees?

The other person, who although he did not venture into the prohibited sporting disciplines, tried and ably participated in so many of them, that he became almost a folklore. That person was the late Leonard “Boston Blackie” Miller, a boxing champion, a cycling champion, a wrestling champion, sports teacher, boxing trainer, youth mentor, etc. So, I hereby implore those in authority to remember that our prowess and success in sports did not just start and this new generation should be knowledgeable of our rich sporting heritage and legacy.

ARNOLD F BAIN Jr

Nassau,

December 12, 2022.