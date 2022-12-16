Bail for man charged with grievous harm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail in a Magistrate’s Court after being accused of harming a man in an attack earlier this year.

Patrick Stuart, 22, appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on a charge of grievous harm.

It is alleged that on March 19 in New Providence, during a physical argument, he seriously injured Rayall Munroe.

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty. He was granted $8,000 bail with two sureties. Under the conditions of his bail, he is expected to sign in at Fox Hill Police Station every Sunday by 7pm. Stuart was warned not to interfere with any of the witnesses in this matter.

The trial in this case will begin on March 8, 2023.