FTX & insider trading

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I believe that we first heard that FTX computers had been hacked. Then we heard that the Bahamas Government took custody of some of the FTX Assets and that was refined down to the Securities Commission had put them in Cold Storage for safe keeping.

Today, The Tribune published an email to Ryan Pinder from SBF asking his (Pinder’s) permission to liquidate assets held by Bahamians or residents of the Bahamas. And SBF tells Pinder that if he does not get a response he is going to do it anyway.

I am just wondering now, when all of these people who allegedly got inside knowledge of the impending collapse will be charged with insider trading? And also wondering when these same people will be told by the liquidators that the proceeds of their liquidation will have to be turned over to them.

The figure mentioned by Pinder is $100,000,000.00 (100 million) and one can assume that the fiat payout would be in USD. Curiously a few pages along Financial Secretary, Mr Simon Wilson is crowing about Bahamians investing USD in Bahamas Government Bonds of a similar amount I believe. And the Central Bank conveniently waived the Premium Dollar mandate.

No this is not fiction!. It’s all in the Tuesday, December 13th, Tribune.

MONKEEDOO

Nassau,

December 13, 2022.