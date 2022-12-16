Ministry: Not all road fees affected

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE Ministry of Transport and Housing released a statement yesterday on impending Road Traffic Department fee increases, clarifying that not all fees have been affected by the adjustments set to take effect January 1, 2023.

The statement clarified that licence fees for Class A motor vehicles remain “unchanged”, but an increase is expected in both Class B and Class C.

For example, most personal vehicles in The Bahamas fall under the class A designation, these include vehicles such as Honda Civics, Nissan Notes, Toyota Corollas, Suzuki Swifts, which are under 5,000lbs,” the statement said. “Fees for Class A designated vehicles remain unchanged.”

In an effort to modernise, new services have been added to meet the needs of the Bahamian public, the ministry said.

One of the new services allows the option of a five-year driver’s licence at the cost of $125.

The new price increases are inclusive of the issuing and renewal of commercial driver’s licences; Class A, B, and C.

Commercial driver’s licence tests are expected to increase to $75, in comparison to the current price of $50.

As of January 1, private motor vehicle registration surcharge for vehicles after the fourth vehicle will be $30.

To change a photograph on a driver’s license or the retaking of a theory test will now be $25.

The Ministry of Transport assured members of the public that they are committed to improving customer experience.

Recently, the Free National Movement accused the Davis administration of being a “tax and spend” government due to the impending increase in Road Traffic Department fees.

In a statement released on Sunday, FNM deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright said the fee increases are an additional tax burden during a time when people are already struggling with high prices because of inflation.

When contacted Michael Pintard, FNM leader, said the Davis administration is seeking to “claw back” funds from the Bahamian public after “squandering” a number of opportunities relative to the management of finances.

He urged the government to thoroughly explain to the Bahamian public the reasoning for the increase in fees, as he suggested the “financial pressures” the government is experiencing may be the reason.