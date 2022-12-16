Prison officer recruits welcomed by PM Davis

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Department of Correctional Services welcomed its latest group of recruits during a passing out parade at the prison facility yesterday.

The 99 trainee correctional officers of the A squad 2022 were surrounded by close friends and family as they were officially added to the law enforcement agency after several months of intense training.

They were also offered words of encouragement from several government officials, including Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis, who applauded them for their hard work and sacrifice.

Jomo Campbell, who was serving as acting national security minister, told the graduates that yesterday’s ceremony was just the beginning of what’s to come.

However, he also said it would require serious commitment and sacrifice.

“Despite having passed the renewal of the first phase of your test, your most critical test will be your commitment to the organisation as you would have pledged in maintaining and safeguarding your integrity, consistent performance and the ability to work peaceably with your colleagues,” Mr Campbell said.

“You have the best and a golden opportunity to protect and serve your country over your employment at the Bahamas Department of Corrections. Your main mandates are to ensure that offenders are kept in safe custody while you seek to rehabilitate them in preparation for their re-entry into society.

“I understand that your job can be complex,” he also said, “but I urge you to serve your Bahamian people diligently and faithfully and with pride.”

Mr Davis offered similar advice and also extended well wishes to the new recruits.

“This is a major milestone in your lives, the beginning of what I hope will be a long and rewarding career within the Correctional Service,” he told those gathered at BDCS yesterday.

“You are part of a strategic recruitment drive which will see, by the end of next year, approximately 200 new trainee correctional officers joining the service. Another recruitment exercise is currently underway and once again family islanders are included.”

He added: “This, ladies and gentlemen, is important, as we seek to diversify the workforce, and meet the establishment strength staffing levels for the Department of Corrections. It will also allow for the Service to make up the loss of numbers with those who are retiring.”

Mr Davis said the government was making a significant investment into the correctional facility’s development and also spoke to plans to break ground for a new high medium prison early next year.

He also said promotions for correctional officers were being addressed and “will be forthcoming in short order.”

As for his hopes for the new trainee officers, Mr Davis said he expects each recruit to act responsibly and remember their role as a correctional officer.

“When your minister, honourable Wayne Munroe took office, I tasked him with ensuring that true reform takes place within these facilities,” he continued. “You trainees, along with the other correctional officers, are in the vanguard of this process. We expect you to act responsibly and ethically, in order to effectively contribute to the safe, secure and humane custody of the people in your care.

“It is important that you understand the role you play in the care and rehabilitation of those who are incarcerated. Let me remind you most emphatically, that prisoners, just like other citizens, are entitled to enjoy their fundamental human rights, restricted as they may be. Our community and indeed the world will be watching to see how you safeguard those rights.”