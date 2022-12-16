Tributes paid to Andrew "Dud" Maynard

TRIBUTES have been paid to former PLP chairman Andrew "Dud" Maynard, who died this morning at the age of 82.

Mr Maynard was also a former Senator, and was a notable figure in the political landscape of The Bahamas. His son, Charles, later became chairman of the FNM, with Mr Maynard also joining the party.

His present-day successor as PLP chairman, Fred Mitchell, said: "This morning I learned of the passing just after midnight of Andrew “Dud” Maynard, former Senator and former Chair of the Progressive Liberal Party at the age of 82. I worked most closely with him in the general election campaign of 1982 when I was the Managing Editor of the PLP's newspaper The Herald. He chaired the party with an iron hand and crafted a successful victory in that year with Sir Lynden Pindling at the helm.

"He and his brother the late Sir Clement Maynard were a political pair. They came to public life following in the footsteps of their dear mother the suffragette Georgiana Symonette.

"He was a tough man. He spared no hold back in his words. It was clear where he stood, but he was indefatigable and faithful to the cause.

"He parted ways with us politically but whenever I saw him, there remained that fraternal bond and I had no doubt about this loyalty to our country and his patriotism.

"I shared the great joy of the 1982 victory and the sadness of the death of his son to whom he had bequeathed his political legacy the late former Minister Charles Maynard.

"Today we mark the passing of a good Bahamian man and thank his family for his service to party and country.

"On behalf of the Leader of the party Philip Edward Brave Davis and Mrs. Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper, the parliamentary caucus and the officers and members, I extend condolences to his dear wife Isadora whom we all know as Izzie and to the children Paul, Andrew, Nina, Christian, Ednal and Laverne and the wider family. May he rest in peace."

FNM leader Michael Pintard also paid tribute to Mr Maynard, saying: "I am saddened to have learnt of Edward Andrew “Dud” Maynard passing early this morning. Dud served his country well and was considered by many as a key figure in our local political and national development. He was the youngest child of the late Clement Traveyn Maynard Sr. and historic activist the late Georgiana Kathleen Symonette, considered one of the foremost leaders of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. His involvement in the world of activism and politics is said to have emerged from his time spent with his mother who travelled throughout The Bahamas collecting signatures and persuading women to register to vote.

"Dud would later join and become active within the Progressive Liberal Party serving as vice chairman and then chairman, where his formidable organisational skills as election coordinator contributed to successive PLP victories at the polls.

"Dud would eventually leave the Progressive Liberal Party and along with his son the late Charles Maynard, he joined the Free National Movement where he brought with him decades of political knowledge and experience.

"He played a pivotal role in his son’s political development and success, assisting with the coordination of Charles’ electoral campaign that lead to his victory in 2007 as the Free National Movement Member of Parliament for the Golden Isles constituency and later as a Cabinet Minister in the Hubert Ingraham administration and as Chairman of the FNM. Dud would continue to invest his time and political knowledge within the FNM, advising and then serving as one of the general election’s trainers for candidates and poll workers for several general elections.

"He was so effective in his role that he was assigned the position of coordinator of one of the election zones during the 2017 general elections, which the party successfully won. Dud was truly respected and appreciated by the Free National Movement.

"Dud was a no-nonsense, plain-speaking, proud Bahamian. He was fearless in taking a position, and when he chose a side in a fight, he was a fierce defender and a formidable opponent.

"He was not particularly concerned about being “politically correct”, however, he was more concerned about speaking his political truth. I had the great honor of sitting with him and benefiting from his advice. Even though he had physical struggles of his own, he was still trying to find ways of helping others. Dud had a big heart.

"Dud was also well known as a consummate businessman and entrepreneur, having established and operated a number of business ventures over the years in a number of areas such as aviation charter and maintenance, tour operations, garbage collection, water adventure, construction, and most notably in the hotel industry with the establishment of the Corner Motel.

"Edward Andrew 'Dud' Maynard was a true Bahamian patriot, a fearless advocate of democracy, and an individual who made significant contributions towards the advancement and development of his beloved Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

"On behalf of my wife Berlice, the Official Opposition as well as the Free National Movement, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to his family most especially his wife Isadora and his children Nina, Edward Andrew II, Laverne, Phillipa, Paul, Christian, and Ednal as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May his soul rest in peace.