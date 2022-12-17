Police investigate alleged sexual assault

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a 28-year-old female working aboard a vessel docked in eastern New Providence.

According to reports, around 1.00am on Friday, the victim while out with friends, became ill, which resulted in a taxi driver being hired to transport her back to the vessel.

It is further reported the victim was taken to an unknown location by the cab driver where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police are following significant leads with respect to this incident.