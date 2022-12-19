23 nurses ‘not paid since start of the year’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Nurses Union president Amancha Williams is disappointed her members have not been paid the money owed to them by the government.

Speaking with The Tribune on Friday, Nurse Williams said that 23 nurses have not been compensated for their services from the beginning of the year to now.

In advocating for the nurses, she said: “These nurses stayed and was committed to the job, they love nursing and they’re helping the Bahamian people, but to have them there for a year and not pay them a salary. That’s terrible.”

The members are said to be recent college graduates, who have only recently received their appointment letter from the government, rather than a confirmation letter, according to Nurse Williams.

She was unsuccessful in contacting the Ministry of Public Service and The Department of Public Health despite her many attempts.

She did note that Dr Michael Darville assured her last week, that the members will be paid in the upcoming pay period this month.

Asked if she is confident in the government’s ability to rectify the matter, Nurse Williams expressed her lack of confidence in the public service system, noting that the system needs to be changed.

“I don’t have no confidence in the Public Service System. The system needs to change. The system should have gone when the queen went to accommodate the young people,” she said on Friday.

She highlighted the fact that foreign nurses contracted by the government are being compensated on a timely basis, however the government has failed to do the same for Bahamians.

“The nurses can make a comparison.

“You know, the Cubans living in Super Breezes you (the government) picking them up and dropping them off and giving them free meals and paying them a salary and that’s how you (the government) gonna treat your own?” she told this newspaper.

The union president sympathised with her members, as they are faced with financial challenges due to them not being compensated in a timely manner.

“These nurses have gone through so much,” she said.

“Eviction letters, owing people, paying rent, school fees, borrowing from the bank, just to maintain stability in their family life.

“That’s not what this job is supposed to provide for you, that’s already leaving a bad taste in these nurse’s mouth. You know, to be hustling every day calling someone asking if you could help me out?”

Nurse Williams criticised the government as she said they have failed to acknowledge the inconvenience they have caused on the members.

When asked if industrial action was an option for workers, seeing that they were not getting anywhere with receiving monies owed, Nurse William responded “no”.

However, she explained this is not the first time the government has failed to pay staff, adding that this matter needs to be resolved permanently.