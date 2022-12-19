NPBA to end year on Wednesday

THE New Providence Basketball Association will complete the year with games on tap tonight and Wednesday at the AF Adderley Gymnasium before taking a break for the Christmas holiday. The league will return to action on January 4.

• Here’s a summary of the games played over the weekend:

TMT Giants 8, University of the Bahamas Mingoes 73: Randy Miller exploded for 23 points with 13 rebounds, two assists and two block shots in pacing the Giants to their first victory in three games played so far on Saturday night.

Ujamaa Johnson helped with 19 points and three assists, Daniel Hall had 16 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals and Travaughn Nicholas added 14 points with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

In a losing effort for the Mingoes, who dropped to 1-2, Dave Lindsay had 14 points, four rebounds and two steals, Glenderson Black had 12 points, two rebounds and two steals and Delano Armbrister chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Cyber Tech 97, BIBT Great Whites: Daniel Bethel led six players in double figures with 24 points and seven rebounds on Saturday as they improved their record to 1-3, identical to the same mark as their opponents.

Jayson McHardy had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, Jermaine Mackey had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, Warren Miller had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists and Devon Bonaby Jr added 10 points with seven rebounds.

The Great Whites saw Lamont Miller score 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists, Darius Dean had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Discount Distributors Liquors Rockets 82, Caro Contractors Shockers 74: Livingstone Munnings pumped in a game high 24 points with 11 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in securing their third consecutive win for the Rockets.

Abel Johnson scored 18 points with six rebounds, six assists and two steals and Roosevelt ‘Chicken’ Whylly ended up with 11 points, 15 rebounds, three assists a steal and a block shot.

For the Shockers, who suffered their first defeat in four games, William Rigby scored 22 points with seven rebounds and four steals, but it wasn’t enough.

Shakwon Lewis had 14 points, five rebounds four assists and four steals.

Tonight

7pm - Rebels vs Your Essential Store (DII)

8:30pm - Discount Distributors Liquors Rockets vs Tucker Boys (D1)

Wednesday

8pm - Rebels vs Zulu Media Marketing (D1)