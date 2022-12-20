Bail violation claimed

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $6,000 bail in Magistrate’s Court yesterday after he allegedly failed to charge the ankle bracelet with which he was outfitted on an earlier armed robbery charge.

Devon Ellis, 29, faced Magistrate Kendra Kelly on three counts of bail violations while on release on a pending armed robbery charge.

Between November 8 and December 10, it is alleged that Ellis failed to charge his electronic monitoring device on three occasions.

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was granted bail and given a 9pm to 6am curfew.

Ellis’s trial in this matter will begin on February 8, 2023.