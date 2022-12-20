Berry Islands hail new airport as ‘huge step up from shack’

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

BERRY Island businesses yesterday hailed their new airport as a “huge step up” that promises to revive the tourism economy.

Lena Roberts, general manager of Cooliemae’s Sunset by the Sea, told Tribune Business that the new airport is a “huge step up” from the old terminal building that was used for more than 20 years. “We just need to get the roads fixed now. We need that to be done in order for the guests to be able to come and ride their scooter and rent bicycles, but we will benefit from the airport,” she added.

Naomi Mackey, general manager of Mackey’s Complete Construction, said the new airport is a big difference from the “shack” that the Berry Islands has had to endure for decades. “I was here from 1986 and, over the years and as storms come with the rain, the old building started to fall apart, but here now we are presented with something brand new and we are truly grateful for the new airport,” she added.

“I think this is really going to tip our economy off. We would be able to see daily flights from the US. I believe this will bring the airlines into the Berry Islands once they even see the locals opting to fly direct to the US by hopping on a

flight from here. I see great things from that airport.”

The Berry Islands is home to Royal Caribbean’s private island, the so-called ‘Perfect Day’ destination at Coco Cay. While much of the economy revolves around that project, the new airport will bring “people from around the world” to diversify the tourism product and increase visitor arrivals.

Norman Bastian, co-owner of Harbour Inn Guest House, said: “I’m excited about the airport, but I don’t feel it would bring about a huge boost because we depend more on Royal Caribbean than the domestic travellers.”

He does not believe the new airport will bring more tourists from South Florida, adding: “If they will come then they will come. The airport alone would not bring in any more tour- ists than we have now. The island needs more in terms of resorts.”

Lillian Wallace, owner of Lily’s Creations, said: “It’s been a long time coming and we should have had it a long time ago, but we give God thanks for it. We just had a shack before this so this is a huge improvement. This has been in the making for the past two years, so no one should be shocked. But this is really nice. I really think this will boost the economy. When you look at the airport, it is nicely tarred and people can see the difference from what it was before.”