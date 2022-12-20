LETTER: Keeping children safe

EDITOR, The Tribune.

“In the age of information, ignorance is a choice”. Donald Miller

While the holidays are a joyful time of the year for many of us, however, this is also the time of the year when a child is more vulnerable, and at an increased risk of being abused.

A time when parents/guardians are distracted by frenzied trips to the mall, holiday shopping, crowded airports, hectic schedules, visiting guests, and holiday parties. Between gift-giving, sleepovers and sitters drop-offs all of which are potential dangers, if cautionary measures are not enforced.

Studies have shown that during the holiday time there are increased cases of child abuse, which can be avoidable with greater awareness and education.

So, parents/guardians please be more vigilant and ensure you conduct proper due diligence of whom you entrust with your child as no one is exempt, not even the closest, most beloved, family member or friend.

The message shouldn’t just be, “strangers can be dangerous or harmful”. Instead, parents it is important to ensure that your child understands that anyone, even family and friends, can be harmful.

Parents teach your child about what red flags look like, such as grooming behaviours and boundary crossing. Tell them they can confide in you or another safe adult if they notice anything that feels uncomfortable or unsafe.

Let your child know it’s okay to say “NO” to unwanted hugs, kisses, or other affection, even to adults and family members.

Use your judgment when making decisions about how safe and appropriate it is for your child to be babysat or stay overnight in another home.

Child abuse can be preventable, by limiting the opportunity, so that you can better protect your child.

With family and friends around, it’s helpful to have organised or supervised activities to limit time alone.

Parents keep those times when you must leave your child with anyone “observable and interruptible” and conduct spontaneous calls and visits.

Safety doesn’t happen by accident, but by measures put in place by responsible adults. Parents make this season safe and enjoyable for your child.

Have a safe and happy holidays.

To learn more about child sexual abuse prevention and awareness training, email saveourchildrenalliance@gmail.com.

SHERVONNE HOLLIS

Founder, President

Save Our Children Alliance VP, Coalition of Nassau,

December 19, 2022.