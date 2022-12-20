LETTER: Pop Band is unfair competition

EDITOR, The Tribune.

To: Minister of National Security, The C.O.P (RBPF), Minister For Grand Bahama, Police Staff Assc. President (GB), all civic organization boards, NGO’s. business leaders, major corporations event planning committees, event organizers, regatta, homecoming organizers and concert producers:

Greetings.

I am a Grand Bahamian singer, song writer, musician, entertainer, artist manager, record producer, former collective bargaining agency leader and a concerned citizen. I am concerned about a trend that no one seems to want to, are afraid to or are unwilling to address with respect to the Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band in Grand Bahama and, in my opinion, the unethical and unconscionable actions of both the RBDF, presumably the RBDF Police Staff Association and, to some extent, civic organizations, committees, and businesses that hire the “RBPF Pop Band” for their functions.

Here are the facts

• The “RBPF Pop Band” and its members travel and accommodations, band uniforms, instruments, sound equipment and training are paid for by the Bahamian taxpayer.

• Members of the “RBPF Pop Band” are paid for their performances at private functions through “donations” which presumably are paid through the RBPF staff Association.

• Members of the “RBPF Pop Band” are contracted, trained, provided uniforms, travel, accommodations, and paid salaries to perform their duties as police officers.

• The government is using Bahamian taxpayer money to fund what appears to be an enterprise that competes directly with its taxpayers.

• The government is making and executing, through this apparent enterprise, anti-competitive agreements and partnerships with private entities and these agreements and partnerships - in my opinion - unfairly and adversely affect the free market’s ability to thrive, compete, and earn income in the live music industry.

• The government, through its massive financial and human resources garnered at the expense of the taxpayers, can and is providing a service at a very high level to private businesses and civic organizations that private enterprises, namely, in this instance, local live bands are unable to match without substantial financial risk and/or loss.

• The RBPF Staff Association Grand Bahama, in my opinion, acts disingenuously and surreptitiously as an agent for the RBPF Pop Band under the guise of representing the RBPF in public relations.

The government of the Bahamas has engaged and continues to engage in anti-trust and anti-competitive activities in the live entertainment industry in Grand Bahama and this has adversely affected the Grand Bahamian entertainment industry. By making the publicly funded Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band available for hire at privately funded and organized events the government has literally put local private entertainers and their families at a disadvantage. The government has taken opportunities for advancement and employment, training and mentorship away from local artists and entertainers. The government has facilitated the driving down the rates of services for live music entertainment by introducing a government funded product into the private market and offering so much (up to a 10-piece pop live music band) at unreasonably low rates.

The decline of the live entertainment industry in Grand Bahama, which is due to the near-death experiences of the Tourism Industry by multiple episodes of devastating hurricanes and a global pandemic causing major hotel properties, the International Bazaar, golf courses and coupled by the damage to GBIA and Port Lucaya and other Marinas has had its negative effects on our industry forcing us to take jobs that as entertainers could potentially destroy our ability to ply our beloved craft. We, the entertainers and live music artists, have been forced to accept jobs as short order cooks, tradesmen, mechanics and security guards. I myself am a mechanic and have many times had broken and sprained joints and back issues that translate to an inability to play or perform. There is also the fact that artists and musicians need, not only time, but a fresh mind to practice and rehearse effectively. Suffice it to say that in this economic climate, nor any other for that matter, but especially now, we cannot compete with the publicly funded “RBPF Pop Band”.

Please accept this as a plea:

* To the Commissioner of the RBPF: to discontinue the practice of allowing the “RBPF Pop Band” to accept engagements for private functions, parties, concerts, balls, cocktail parties and any non-government funded events.

* To the Commissioner of the RBPF: to discontinue the practice of allowing the “RBPF Pop Band” to perform pro bono at civic organisation and NGO functions unless there is a local, private, live band hired to headline the event

* To the Commissioner of the RBPF: to discontinue the practice of allowing the “RBPF Pop Band” to appear as the main or festival band at regattas and homecomings.

* To all civic organisation boards, businesses, major corporations, event organisers regatta, homecoming organisers and concert producers: to discontinue the practice of “hiring” the “RBPF Pop Band” to perform at your functions

* To the Minister of National Security with responsibility for The RBPF: to order that the “RBPF Pop Band” refrain from promoting of allowing themselves to be promoted for accepting engagements, collecting “donations” for and performing at private events such as Christmas parties, banquets, balls, cocktail receptions, regattas, homecomings, private parties and any other privately or even partially publicly sponsored events mentioned above.

* To the Minister of National Security with responsibility for The RBPF and COP of the RBPF: that the “RBPF Pop Band” be restricted to playing for only official and fully government sponsored events.

As past president of the GBEMAA Grand Bahama Entertainers, Musicians and Artist Association and a member of the Grand Bahama entertainment community I feel it is my fiduciary duty to forego political, family, friendship and business alliances and to speak on behalf of and fight for the artists that have in times past placed their confidence in me and careers in my care. It is to this end and from that place that I speak up on this most perplexing of trends.

Sincerely and with no ill intent.

NAT CAMBRIDGE

Freeport, Grand Bahama.

December 19, 2022