LETTER: Village Road fiasco

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Hard to believe really that discussions on multi-million resorts are seemingly right on the table and at the same time the shocking total mess that is Village Road is given very little air time.
How can supposedly qualified engineers and architects have been given carte blanche to create this unacceptable degree of chaos?
CHRISTINA SMITH
Nassau,
December 16, 2022.
