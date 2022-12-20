Man denies gun possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

IN the Magistrate’s Court yesterday, a man denied possession of a loaded firearm.

Rohan Munnings, 23, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that on November 8 in New Providence the accused was found with a black Taurus 9mm pistol. The serial number had been erased. At the time of his arrest, police found five unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In court Munnings pleaded not guilty to the charges. His bail hearing was deferred to today and he was remanded overnight to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He was represented by Ian Cargill.