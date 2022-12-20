FACE TO FACE: Reaching out to stop the path to violence

Face to Face

by Felicity Darville

THE young boy growing up in the inner city streets of New Providence is at risk of becoming a statistic - one who ends up in jail or dead on the streets. But he is also a child with limitless potential - one who could change the world for the better.

There is a thin line between these two outcomes, and many young men with potential have had their lives cut short, or they have become the perpetrators of some of the most violent crimes in this country.

These young boys often need intervention to help them make the right decisions for their future.

By making the right decisions, they can become productive citizens, loving husbands and fathers, community leaders and nation builders.

For this reason, the Zonta Club of New Providence (ZCNP) decided to create an opportunity for such an intervention during the 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence.

This initiative could help young men learn conflict resolution tools to help them deal with each other, as well as learn how to treat the young women and girls they encounter every day. ZCNP teamed up with International Men’s Day Bahamas Chapter and other partners for an event called “Boys to Men”, in which at least 60 boys and young men had the opportunity to be inspired to think beyond the constraints of their circumstances.

The boys were talkative and full of life. But even while playing with each other and enjoying food and drinks, they were able to take with them some serious messages about life and their future. For ZCNP, each life that can be touched is a life saved from an early grave or a life behind bars.

Zonta is a worldwide non-profit organisation known for advocating for the rights of women and girls and ending gender-based violence.

Here in New Providence, members have been at the forefront of the fight for over a decade. Their “Orange the World Campaign” is held each year during the 16 Days of Activism.

It runs from November 25 (International Day to End Violence Against Women and Girls) to December 10 (International Human Rights Day).

This year, the Orange the World Campaign came alive in the Centerville Community. If you are on the streets and you see the big orange bows, you know that the members of Zonta have touched the community. Each year, they enter a different community and this year, Centerville was the target in an ongoing activism campaign.

Member of Parliament for Centerville, Jomo Campbell, gave one of the most riveting testimonies of the day. There is nothing better than a real life example for kids to relate to.

He grew up in Centerville. He ran through the very streets these boys call home. He faced the peer pressure they currently feel. He heard gunshots ringing in his neighbourhood. He has seen the impact that crime has had on his community.

Yet, the young Jomo saw something greater - he saw a life for himself where he could rise above these circumstances and be all he could be. Through hard work and diligence to pursue his dreams, Jomo became a lawyer.

That in itself is an achievement; but it is a personal one, although it allowed him to impact many lives.

In order to make a greater difference in his country, he sought to represent his people in the very community that served as his stomping grounds.

Today, as a Member of Parliament, he can advocate for these people he loves in a substantial way. He can be their voice in parliament, and he can help spur the legislative changes that would impact the future.

According to Curtis Bryan, secretary of the International Men’s Day (IMD) Bahamas Chapter, the boys were keen eyes during MP Campbell’s contribution.

But that was just the start. Throughout the day, these boys received group talks, personal conversations, and activities to lift their spirits and show them the right track to success. It is up to them to utilise it.

Bryan said that when William Lunn addressed those gathered, that message really hit home. He shared that he had mentors and supporters like Pastor Wilfred Adderley, a Seventh-Day Adventist Pastor, as well as Dr David Allen looking out for him and encouraging him in his younger days.

Yet, he led a life that could have set him on a path for destruction. Eventually, he made enough mistakes to open his eyes and turn his life around.

Because he experienced this first had, he made a commitment to do something about it.

He is in the inner city daily, going out of his way to help as many young people as possible.

During the Boys to Men Seminar, he gathered at least 20 boys from the area near Salem Baptist Church area and brought them to attend, making several trips in his personal vehicle to bring them all. His efforts were not in vain.

Down-to-earth, heartfelt, riveting talks came from a number of men, including president of IMD Bahamas, Keith Cox; public relations officer for IMD Bahamas David Williams; Keno Wong; Bishop Ian Braithwaite; Ramond Ramsey; Kendal Lewis; and Senior Pastor Nathan Wells. Apostle Henry Higgins, Vice President of IMD Bahamas also addressed the boys. His daily work with his wife Ann can be seen and felt in the Centreville area, and their well known Junkanoo shack and dance theatre is abuzz as they prepare for the Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade.

The boys ranged from grade three all the way to senior high. They were not only Centreville residents; they came from other areas in New Providence.

One Government High School teacher brought 15 senior high students from the school. Together, they were able to cross the invisible borders that area created by gang violence and see that they are all the same - young men with dreams and aspirations that deserve to be attained.

Zonta women took a back seat and allowed the men to work their magic with the boys. They were there to organise the Boys to men event, provide support, and feed them during lunch. But their impact is even greater - they have laid the foundation for connections that could affect these boys for the rest of their lives.

“We decided that as a preventative measure, since we are talking about violence against men, women, boys and girls, we wanted to reach some of our young men before they reach the stage of violent activity,” said David Williams.

“I shared with them my experience in ministry in the prison for over 20 years. I spoke to them about my burden after seeing so many young men incarcerated. I want to do all I can to prevent others from going that way. I told them to put Jesus Christ first in whatever they do.

“I talked to them about how to pray, how prayer can change things in their lives. I encouraged them to form study groups to do better in school, because iron sharpens iron. I didn’t have that kind of advice over 40 years ago when I was in high school, so I hope it makes a difference in their lives today.”

Members of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) were also on hand to help those who wanted a career path, but may not meet the prerequisites of college. Together, all of the partners and stakeholders present took the opportunity to talk to each attendee with the hopes that they would use this guidance and build a positive life for themselves, from the inside out.

Topics during the Boys to Men event included: Living a Life Without Violence; Respect and Discipline; Conflict Resolution; Healthy Relationships; Connecting with Positive People; Spiritual Enrichment and Upliftment; Getting a Vision for the Future; Living a Victorious Life; and much more.

Zonta Club of New Providence and International Men’s Day can be found on Facebook. During the 16 Days of Activism, IMD Bahamas supported ZCNP in their other initiatives. They included a Mental Health webinar with Dr. Sean Knowles; an Education and Health Fair in Centerville Park; and the annual tying of organs bows throughout the community.