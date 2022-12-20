Warning over severe weather

SEVERE weather is expected in the northwest Bahamas tomorrow due to a passing low-pressure system.

The Department of Meteorology said thunderstorms, torrential rainfall, possible tornado and funnel cloud activity is expected in Bimini, Grand Bahama and Abaco.

Residents in these islands are advised to exercise extreme caution while going about their daily routine as flooding in coastal, low-lying and flood prone areas is possible.

Weather officials said strong gusty winds to gale force strength, rough seas, dangerous surfs and life-threatening rip currents are also expected. Therefore, small craft operators are advised to remain in port tonight through Wednesday and beachgoers are to refrain from entering the waters.