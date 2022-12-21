Ayton has monster double double with 30 points, 13 rebounds

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 29 points and the Washington Wizards stopped their 10-game losing streak last night, beating the Phoenix Suns 113-110.

Deandre Ayton scored 30 - five points shy of his career high - and grabbed 13 rebounds with a blocked shot in 32 minutes on the floor for the Suns. He had 12 points and five rebounds at halftime.

Bradley Beal, held to two points in the first half, finished with 27 for the Wizards (12-20), including two free throws to make it a five-point lead with 14 seconds left. Deni Avdija had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Washington played without Kristaps Porzingis, sidelined with what Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr called a “non-COVID illness.”

The Wizards won for the first time since November 28, when they beat Minnesota 142-128 in Washington.

Devin Booker missed his second straight game with groin soreness after scoring 58 points against New Orleans on Saturday.

Earlier Tuesday, mortgage executive Mat Ishbia agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion.

Chris Paul, who scored 28 points against the Lakers on Monday, didn’t score Tuesday until midway through the third quarter and finished with 12 points and 10 assists.

Duane Washington Jr., in his first game back from a hip injury, scored 10 for the Suns. Mikal Bridges also scored 10.