Counselling order after father attacked

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

A MAN was placed on probation and ordered to attend counselling yesterday after admitting to attacking his father and another man last week.

Kenneth Ingraham, 35, stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on two counts of causing harm and threats of death.

He is accused of attacking Antonio Aimable at Peardale, resulting in harm.

It is said that the accused attacked and threatened to kill his father, Mario Ingraham the same day.

In court, the accused pleaded guilty to all charges. He was placed on six months’ probation by the magistrate and ordered to attend counselling.

If he breaches these conditions, he faces three to six months in prison for the charges relating to his father and another six months for the charge relating to Mr Aimable.

Ingraham is expected to return to court on March 23, 2023.