Donations suffering a slump, say charities

WITH Christmas days away, several nonprofit organisations are appealing for assistance as some say donations are in a slump.

Alicia Pinder, director general of the Red Cross Bahamas Society, told The Tribune yesterday donations were coming in rather slowly for the holiday season.

“Well, donations have been slow. We have one or two corporations that have made contributions. But the donations that we generally would get from some food suppliers or even individuals coming in to make contributions compared to pre-pandemic, those contributions are considerably low.”

Ms Pinder explained that many businesses and residents are still trying to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic, adding it played a role in people being unable to contribute.

However, Ms Pinder said the low rate of donations has put the organisation in jeopardy of being able to assist Family Islanders with its annual food package.

“We would do on a regular basis mass shipping of items to our Family Islands and we’re not able to do that before Christmas. We’re hoping that we’ll be able to do some of it maybe as things pick up possibly into the new year,” Ms Pinder said.

Asked which items the Red Cross were in need of, Ms Pinder said canned goods, clothing, or money will be appreciated.

The Good Samaritan Senior Citizen’s Home is also seeing donations trickle in.

Dr Sinymae Capron, the head of the home, said there have been some donations throughout the holiday season. but not a lot leading up to Christmas.

“Some people came in earlier at Thanksgiving time and some folks were dropping stuff off now and then. But this weekend so far we don’t have many people coming in for the holiday.”

She said items such as cleaning supplies, bed pads, common medications, and nonperishable food items are needed at the elder home.

Meanwhile, Ingrid Deveaux, the administrator of the Ranfurly Homes for Children, said donations were flowing in, however, things are still needed.

“As it relates to gift giving, it is going well. We have our transitional home at the back of the property that we’re trying to complete.”

She added: “We also have a sponsor-a-child student education programme. And then there’s the general items that we typically need like toiletries, food items, and clothing.”

Percy Grant, general manager of the Bahamas Humane Society, said yesterday that the shelter had over 500 animals at the site, adding there was not a “big flush” of donations currently.

“Things are medium, we’re not having a big flush of donations at this time. I guess people are just trying to get back to normal after the pandemic. But we’re getting in our small donations as normal,” he said.

He added that dog food, cat food, and cleaning supplies are some of the items the shelter needs.