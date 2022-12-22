FTX founder extradited

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

EMBATTLED former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried was extradited to the United States yesterday after formally waiving his right to an extradition hearing.

The disgraced 30-year-old spent a week on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) before he reversed his earlier position of planning to fight his removal to the US.

Bankman-Fried faces several fraud charges in the United States, including wire fraud, money laundering, conspiracy to commit fraud and violating campaign finance laws.

He was arrested in The Bahamas on December 12 at the request of US authorities, due to an indictment against him.

During yesterday’s hearing before Magistrate Shaka Serville, an affidavit signed by Bankman-Fried was presented indicating he intended to comply with Section 17 of the Extradition Act. His attorney Jerone Roberts said “out of courtesy” he gave a copy of this document giving Bankman-Fried’s consent to extradition to his US lawyers.

The attorney then referred to Article 14 of the Extradition Act which applies the rule of specialty. Citing this legal clause he asked that the magistrate ensure that Bankman-Fried is only tried for the charges currently outlined in the diplomatic note sent to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This note indicated that Bankman-Fried faced eight fraud related charges before the Southern District of New York. These include two counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He also faces charges of conspiracy to commit commodity fraud, conspiracy to commit security fraud, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

In once again citing the rule of specialty and saying that it has always been his client’s desire to put his customers right, Mr Roberts asked that the magistrate ensure that Bankman-Fried only face the charges he is currently listed in New York.

Magistrate Serville said that in his view, Section 17 of the Extradition Act mirrored those sentiments. The judge said that while it is improper of him to dictate litigation in another jurisdiction, he will do his due diligence to ensure Bankman-Fried’s rights are upheld.

Under oath Bankman-Fried affirmed that the affidavit given to the magistrate was the one prepared by his counsel and pointed out his signature on it. This document gave his written consent to extradition.

The defendant went on to verbally confirm he wished to waive his right to formal extradition proceedings and that he was doing so voluntarily.

When asked by the magistrate of his well-being since being on remand, Bankman-Fried said that he is in good health.

Upon hearing this Magistrate Serville told Bankman-Fried that he was satisfied that he was arrested in accordance with the Extradition Act and was not coerced into waiving his right.

As such he formally committed Bankman-Fried to federal custody, leading to him being flown to the United States by agents of the FBI last night.

In a statement yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said he signed the warrant of surrender for Bankman Fried, which allowed his extradition to the United States.

In a separate statement, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the written consent by Bankman-Fried to be extradited without formal extradition proceedings “satisfies the requirements” of the extradition treaty between The Bahamas and the US and this nation’s Extradition Act.