FTX founder extradited

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Court Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
EMBATTLED former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried was extradited to the United States yesterday after formally waiving his right to an extradition hearing.
The disgraced 30-year-old spent a week on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) before he reversed his earlier position of planning to fight his removal to the US.
Bankman-Fried faces several fraud charges in the United States, including wire fraud, money laundering, conspiracy to commit fraud and violating campaign finance laws.
He was arrested in The Bahamas on December 12 at the request of US authorities, due to an indictment against him.
During yesterday’s hearing before Magistrate Shaka Serville, an affidavit signed by Bankman-Fried was presented indicating he intended to comply with Section 17 of the Extradition Act. His attorney Jerone Roberts said “out of courtesy” he gave a copy of this document giving Bankman-Fried’s consent to extradition to his US lawyers.
The attorney then referred to Article 14 of the Extradition Act which applies the rule of specialty. Citing this legal clause he asked that the magistrate ensure that Bankman-Fried is only tried for the charges currently outlined in the diplomatic note sent to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
This note indicated that Bankman-Fried faced eight fraud related charges before the Southern District of New York. These include two counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He also faces charges of conspiracy to commit commodity fraud, conspiracy to commit security fraud, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
In once again citing the rule of specialty and saying that it has always been his client’s desire to put his customers right, Mr Roberts asked that the magistrate ensure that Bankman-Fried only face the charges he is currently listed in New York.
Magistrate Serville said that in his view, Section 17 of the Extradition Act mirrored those sentiments. The judge said that while it is improper of him to dictate litigation in another jurisdiction, he will do his due diligence to ensure Bankman-Fried’s rights are upheld.
Under oath Bankman-Fried affirmed that the affidavit given to the magistrate was the one prepared by his counsel and pointed out his signature on it. This document gave his written consent to extradition.
The defendant went on to verbally confirm he wished to waive his right to formal extradition proceedings and that he was doing so voluntarily.
When asked by the magistrate of his well-being since being on remand, Bankman-Fried said that he is in good health.
Upon hearing this Magistrate Serville told Bankman-Fried that he was satisfied that he was arrested in accordance with the Extradition Act and was not coerced into waiving his right.
As such he formally committed Bankman-Fried to federal custody, leading to him being flown to the United States by agents of the FBI last night.
In a statement yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said he signed the warrant of surrender for Bankman Fried, which allowed his extradition to the United States.
In a separate statement, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the written consent by Bankman-Fried to be extradited without formal extradition proceedings “satisfies the requirements” of the extradition treaty between The Bahamas and the US and this nation’s Extradition Act.
Comments
killemwitdakno 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
SMFT. Impatient. I would've given parole with a community service requirement to repay and assist another company or our CBDC with his talent. Bail could've began to cover his compensation to customers. His parents could've been assigned to UB. I believed Robin Hood was genuine. He took responsibility , he was overly willing to talk. The coin also could've been revived, backed by natural resources (but he admitted to green washing). The public would've been in support if royalties toward the sovereign wealth fund were in the DARE act.
$3T market chance gone, plus now affecting everything else. He was either a good match to giving culture or a counterfeit. He's not coming back after Fox Hill and neither is anyone willing to risk making a mistake in The Bahamas. He's probably gone with a ton of local financial info and evidence of PLP dealings too. I hope he wasn't a Nygard plant (Epstein lawyer? That was a intel opportunity deal as well).
Maybe Zelensky put in a word for him at the WH to get US bail ( was a major supporter against Russia 🙏).
I would've fought tooth and nail because we have to show that we are actually capable of hosting and regulating this market. There will be other cases requiring this exercise.
He has some mission to prove some things I take it. Being a Kanye and sacrificing himself to expose.
If they were in Freeport , Freeport's jail isn't Fox Hill.
Bonefishpete 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
So He turned out to be no Papillon?
TalRussell 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
As thieving Sam Bankman-Fried was airborne aboard a FBI plane flying from the Bahamian Islands to the US where he faces thieving charges,
Upon landing he will be transported directly into the lockup of the Southern District of New York and he will appear in court before a judge in this district as soon as Thursday morning.
And, if you as a Bahamian, or someone close to you, associated or churches wit you, was conflicted by Sam Bankman-Fried, the message The Southern District of New York has. If you banked, lawyered, influenced others, participated/aided in crooked misconduct at/of FTX or Alameda, now is the time to jump ahead of it.
And they added. However nervous you be, we are moving quickly, our reach is long and our patience is not eternal, --- Yes?
