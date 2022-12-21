'Historic' year for tourism ahead

By LETRE SWEETING

BAHAMAS Hotel and Tourism Association president Robert Sands said The Bahamas is set to see an “historic” level of visitor arrivals next year while bookings for most hotels in New Providence this holiday season and throughout the new year remain strong.

“We’re looking forward to perhaps an historical year in terms of visitor arrivals to The Bahamas in 2023,” Mr Sands said yesterday at the sidelines of a press conference at Baha Mar.

He added: “The bookings for the festive season are very strong and we are very encouraged by the bookings over this period. I can also report that many hotels in New Providence are also looking at very strong bookings for this period as well. Most hotels are in excess of 92-93 percent over this period. It doesn’t stop there, bookings for the first quarter also in New Providence, are very strong.

“I think it speaks to the strength of The Bahamas brand. It speaks to the strength of the type of resorts and the quality of resorts we have in The Bahamas and certainly Baha Mar is contributing to that. It also speaks to the resilience of tourism in our country and the opportunities that will avail themselves in the new year, so it will also be a major contributor to the economy of The Bahamas. Our success is The Bahamas’ success,” Mr Sands said.

“I’m looking forward to a full year in tourism that is uninterrupted. Where we have sustained occupancy, increased employment, a significant reduction in crime and goodwill that is being shared amongst all people,” Mr Sands said.

He said Bahamians can expect to see multiple events from various hotels throughout the holiday season.

“I think most individual hotels will have individual events that they will organise and promote separately. So you’ll see multiple, multiple offerings of festivities for the hotel industry, at this time,” Mr Sands said.

Earlier this month, at the BHTA’s annual general meeting, Mr Sands said the cost of doing business in The Bahamas “is one of the most daunting obstacles” in the tourism industry’s path. “It has a direct, immediate impact on the cost of goods and services in our country and the tourism industry is not immune to this reality,” he said at the time.

Mr Sands added to these comments yesterday.

“If we offer value for money, then those costs will not appear to be as high. When we continue not to offer value for money then we may begin to lose some market share,” he said.

“We will continue to advocate with the government in areas that can help to bring down certain costs, whether it be in the area of electricity, whether it be in the area of customs, duties, reductions on certain food items for importation or utilising more than what we produce in the country. All of this will go toward helping to mitigate the increased cost of goods and keep goods at a particular level,” Mr Sands said.