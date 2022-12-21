Long Islanders ‘excited’ by $250m resort and port

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

LONG Island’s Chamber of Commerce president yesterday praised the impending construction of a $250m resort and cruise port on the island and described it as “exciting”.

Azul Destinations broke ground on Monday for the multi-million project called the Calypso Cove, which will consist of a 200-bedroom hotel, mega yacht marina facilities, interior pools, casinos, a cruise port, cruise pier and 18-hole golf course.

Cheryl de Goicoechea, Long Island’s Chamber of Commerce president, told The Tribune yesterday that the project was something needed on the island to boost the economy.

“I think that it will bring a lot of employment, and some more economy to the island which is much needed. So, people may be able to return home and live here. And be employed at the different businesses and the port that’s going to be open and available. So yes, I’m excited.

“I’m sure that the majority of the people on the island are excited and we’re looking forward to seeing it happen.

“I’m looking forward to seeing it come into fruition. And I think that, once it is open and everything’s moving forward, it will bring some good investments to the island. And hopefully with that coming into play may even get our international airport upgrades, which will be quite exciting,” she said.

Ms Goicoechea added that developers of the multi-million project and government officials have assured them that the venture will aid in providing numerous residents with jobs.

She continued: “We will have first dibs on any jobs that are going to be offered. And it will not be offered out to the other islands unless they are not able to find the employees that they need on the island. But they assured us that all people from the island would be considered for the position before any other island.”

Sharon Cartwright, owner of Sunflower Food Mart, is also excited at the prospect of an economic boost from the development.

“I think it’s excellent and that it’s overdue for Long Island,” she said.

“And it’s very positive, it’s going to be a lot of good opportunities for our young children,” Ms Cartwright said.

Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis on Monday at the groundbreaking ceremony wished the developers the best and also committed his administration to doing its part in ensuring the project is a success for the benefit of all.

“We are committed, and we need to ensure that opportunities for Long Islanders, as for any islander, is the same as it is for those in New Providence. We’re committed to that, and we will continue on that journey,” he said.

For his part, Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper said he was happy for Long Island, adding that this latest project was just the beginning of what’s to come for residents there.